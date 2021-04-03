MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least four people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash that closed the eastbound side of the U.S. 60 on Saturday night just before 9:30.
DPS said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash near Alma School Road. Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews say they used hydraulic extrication tools to remove one person from a vehicle. The four people were taken to a nearby Banner Desert Medical Center. It's unclear how many people were hurt.
DPS hasn't said what led up to the crash. It could be hours until the eastbound lanes are reopened. The westbound lanes are not affected. All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at State Route 101. An investigation is underway.