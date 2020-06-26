PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are investigating after four people, including a 14-year-old, were shot at a gas station early Friday morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said police responded to a gas station parking lot near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The caller told police they saw a group of vehicles and a crowd of people in a parking lot before hearing gunshots, Cox said.
When police arrived on scene, they found four people -- a 14-year-old boy, a 36-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man -- with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Cox said none of their injuries are life-threatening.
Police are working to identify a suspect and to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
