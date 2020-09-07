SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were rescued after the car they were in ended up in a canal in Scottsdale early Monday morning.
According to Scottsdale police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the canal near 64th Street and Indian School Road just before 2:30 a.m.
All four people in the car were able to get out of the vehicle and make it up to the canal bank with the help of first responders. Only minor injuries were reported.
Scottsdale police said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. No other details were released.