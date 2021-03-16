PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men and one woman are dead after a shooting at a home in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 62nd Avenue and Elm Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. Officers found one man and one woman dead at the house. Three men were rushed to the hospital but two of them died. The fifth victim is in stable condition. It's unclear what led up to the gunshots.
Investigators said all the victims knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.
Video from the scene shows SWAT members and K-9 officers are near the house. Elm Street was blocked off with dozens of police officers.
An investigation is underway.