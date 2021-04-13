PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A baby girl is in the hospital after being left in a car parked in the garage of a west Phoenix home for more than four hours.

Police and paramedics were called out to a neighborhood southeast of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 1 p.m. Monday. According Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, officers learned that the 4-month-old’s mom had left her in the car at about 8:30 a.m.

The baby was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital, Fortune said. But several hours later, Fortune let us know that the baby's condition has continued to improve.

Monday’s high in Phoenix was 92 degrees. The car was parked in the garage, out of the direct sun. Still, safety experts say the temperature inside a closed car can increase by up to 40 degrees in about an hour.

It’s not clear if the baby’s mom might face charges.

Earlier this week, a Phoenix woman was arrested for allegedly leaving a non-verbal person inside a hot car for about 40 minutes.

Hot car deaths in Arizona

Arizona is one of the worst states -- No. 4 -- for child hot car deaths, according to KidsAndCars.org There have been 46 such deaths here since 1994.

The agency says there were 25 child hot car deaths throughout the country in 2020, including a 3-year-old Phoenix girl who got into a car by herself while her mom was asleep. Police arrested the mom, who reportedly admitted drinking and taking drugs the night before, on suspicion of child abuse.

In 2019, four Arizona children were among the 53 kids who died in hot cars throughout the country, according to KidsAndCars.org.

More than half of hot car deaths "happen because someone forgets a child in a car," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Heatstroke, which happens when the body can not cool itself, "is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15," according to HealthyChildren.org. Safety experts say kids are especially vulnerable because their bodies heat up faster than an adult's body.

Look before you lock

The Tempe Police Department and the Tempe Fire and Medical District teamed up last summer to make a public service announcement about hot car safety and remind parents and caregivers to always check the back seat every time they get out of the car.

The "look before you lock" campaign is part of a nationwide effort to keep kids safe.