YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four men have been arrested after the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office found $200,000 worth of meth and fentanyl in three different traffic stops.
YCSO said the arrests were made on March 10, and with the help of their K-9 officers, they were able to take 56 pounds of meth and more than 10,100 fentanyl pills off the streets.
Investigators say 26-year-old Jacob Shaver, 45-year-old Victor Moreno-Sanchez, 36-year-old Juan Sanchez-Lopez, and 41-year-old Julian Sanchez-Luna are facing a variety of charges.
"People like these four drug dealers don’t value human life and I’m glad our deputies and PANT detectives acted so quickly in getting them and their drugs off our streets," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said.
Shaver was the first traffic stop that had over 100 fentanyl pills, three grams of meth, and some heroin, according to YCSO. He has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs.
YCSO says the next traffic stop was Moreno-Sanchez, whom they pulled over on Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area after a traffic violation. YCSO said deputies sensed something was off, so they got a K-9 to sniff the car. The dog found 10 pounds of meth and about 10,000 fentanyl pills. He was arrested and charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
In the last traffic stop, according to YCSO, Sanchez-Lopez and Sanchez-Luna, both from California, were pulled over for driving recklessly. Their odd behaviors led a K-9 officer to find 46 pounds of meth individually wrapped in 1-pound bundles. Both were arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.