PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four men were arrested in a major fentanyl bust in Phoenix earlier this month. It was a joint effort from the Phoenix Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Four men are accused of distributing "M30" pills that contain fentanyl, meth, heroin, and fentanyl powder. Authorities served three search warrants across the Valley, including West Phoenix and Avondale, where they found drugs and other illegal items. Police say they seized about 375,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 190 pounds of meth, three pounds of heroin, seven firearms, five vehicles, and over $70,000 in cash.
The suspects, identified as 37-year-old Victor Manuel Vargas, 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Munoz-Garcia, 21-year-old Damien Roman Escobar, and 28-year-old Jake Aldasco, were all booked into the Maricopa County Jail. They are all facing multiple drug-related charges.