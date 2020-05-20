PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the person who abandoned four kittens on Tuesday evening. The felines weren't discovered until Wednesday morning after a woman called officers when she spotted them in a plastic Walmart bag near Spouse Road and Tracy Drive. Police said the furballs are only a few weeks old and are too young to be on their own. Police say the kittens have all found good homes.
Anyone with information about who may have dumped the kittens is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928) 772-9267. Those who abandon animals they own can be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor or a class 6 felony. Several animal advocacy agencies in the quad-cities area can take domesticated animals and assist with safe placement, police said.