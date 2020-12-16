PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four children are hurt following a crash involving two vehicles in south Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
According to Phoenix fire, emergency crews responded to the crash on Central Avenue and Watkins Street, just south of Interstate 17, shortly after 5:30 p.m. A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said a 6-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy, and 15-year-old boy were hospitalized in critical condition. A 10-year-old boy was taken in extremely critical condition.
Phoenix police officers are investigating what led to the crash. Nobody in the second vehicle needed to be taken to the hospital, police say. Police say to expected road restrictions along Central Avenue in the area for several hours.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.