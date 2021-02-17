4 in custody after DPS vehicle hit by gunfire near the Stack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Four people have been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting Wednesday near "the stack" in Phoenix. Just after midnight, DPS troopers were in the area for a report of a pedestrian in the roadway where southbound Interstate 17 transitions to westbound Interstate 10.
According to DPS, 18-year-old Lorenzo J. Munoz was “combative,” with troopers while they were taking him into custody. Then, somebody in the nearby industrial area fired “multiple” gunshots toward the troopers. Nobody was injured, however a trooper’s vehicle was hit.
With assistance from Phoenix Police officers and their helicopter, three people believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody near 25th Avenue and Holly Street.
DPS released the suspects names and charges they face late Wednesday night:
19-year-old Israel Herrera of Phoenix
- Attempted homicide on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Unlawful use of means of transportation
- Resisting arrest
18-year-old Mykel A. Flores of Phoenix
- Attempted homicide on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Hindering prosecution
- Criminal damage
21-year-old J'Vonn D. Caldwell of Phoenix
- Attempted homicide on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Hindering prosecution
- Criminal damage
18-year-old Lorenzo J. Munoz of Phoenix
- Attempted homicide on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Unlawful use of means of transportation
- Resisting arrest
Officers also found a stolen gray two-door Mitsubishi car in the area.
The ramps from northbound I-17 to westbound I-10 and from southbound I-17 to I-10 were closed for several hours, reopening at about 7 a.m.