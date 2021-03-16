PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men and one woman are dead after a shooting at a home in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 62nd Avenue and Elm Street, which is just south of Camelback Road.
In an afternoon update Monday, Phoenix police identified the four people shot and killed. Police say 26-year-old Gilbert Gonzalez was reportedly drinking and making suicidal statements before suddenly shooting his grandparents, 62-year-old Isaias Tovar Sr, and 66-year-old Delia Noreiga, his uncle, 31-year-old Isaias Tovar Jr, and another 19-year-old family member. The 19-year-old is expected to survive.
Police say at some point during the shooting, one of Gonzalez's family members shot back, striking him. Officers found Gonzalez's grandparents dead at the scene, and Gonzales himself and his uncle later died at the hospital.
Video from the scene showed SWAT members and K-9 officers surrounding the house. Elm Street was blocked off with dozens of police officers for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.