CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they've caught four people behind a string of vandalized cars in Chandler. Officers arrested 19-year-old Davion Lacy Lacour and three kids on Thursday morning after they were pulled over near Alma School Road and Mesquite Street, which is south of Elliott Road. Court documents say Lacour admitted he would drive the kids around and damage cars on five or six nights.

Dozens of vehicles damaged in latest Chandler crime trend Chandler Police said in the last two and a half weeks they've had more than 60 criminal damage incidents. Just last night, 13 more people woke up to their vehicles vandalized.

The investigation started at the beginning of the month when vandals damaged at least 67 cars between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Mesa and Gilbert police reported similar crimes, with three or four young people dressed in black, breaking car windows and slashing tires at night in different neighborhoods. Thanks to home surveillance video, investigators got a good look at the suspects' car, which was a silver 2015 Ford Fiesta. Officers pulled Lacour over in a Fiesta and noticed the car matched the description in several of the vandalisms. But the police didn't have enough evidence to arrest him.

On Thursday, just after midnight, police say they followed Lacour's Fiesta and as they did, they found 12 new cars damaged so they pulled Lacour over and took the four into custody. Lacour was booked into jail on 12 counts of criminal damage, and the others were booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility.

The damage to the dozens of cards adds up to more than $75,000, police said. Detectives said they're still looking through surveillance video. Anyone who hasn't reported car damage can at 480-782-4130 and file a police report.