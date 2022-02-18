PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All major mobile carriers plan to shut down their 3G networks this year, starting with AT&T next week. Any older phone, tablet or device that connects through 3G only will become almost useless.

Consumer tech expert Kim Komando hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, where she's been warning listeners for months about the need to upgrade their devices. "We've known about this 3G for many years, but procrastination is key among us. We keep wanting to put it off," said Komando. "But I've actually been talking about it on air for a year and a half now."

The 3G shutdown will impact phones, tablets, navigation systems and remote locks in vehicles that are a few years old. Medical alerts will also be affected, as well as home security systems.

Tim Harvie is the sales manager with Titan Alarm, Inc. in Phoenix. He recommends anyone with a home or business security system that's more than a year old check and see whether they need an upgrade. If it's still on 3G and 3G shuts down, the alarm may keep working but police and fire won't be notified there's an emergency, said Harvie. "Your system will still work normally. It just won't communicate if your alarm has trouble," said Harvie. "Nobody is going to know because none of that communication will go out to our monitoring stations."

AT&T is planning to stop its 3G service on Tuesday. T-Mobile will do the same on March 31. Verizon will finish shutting down its 3G network by the end of the year. "When we have something that works, we're like, 'why fix?'" said Komando. "3G has been working fine. Why do we need to worry about it? Now, the deadline is here and you do need to worry about it." Komando suggests reaching out to your car dealer to see if your vehicle needs to be upgraded.