PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 36,000 Jehovah's Witnesses in Arizona have stopped their door-to-door ministry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jehovah's Witnesses are known for knocking on doors and standing on street corners to share material from the Bible. It was something that dates back to the early 1900s.
Arizona spokesperson, Jamie Dunjey, says there are about 308 congregations throughout the state and 36,000 Witnesses. Some of these groups hold online meetings in Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Portuguese and Navajo.
The door-to-door aspects may be done for now, but Jehovah's Witnesses have gotten creative and uprooted their practices by writing letters and making phone calls as well as virtual communications instead as an alternate way to communicate with their neighbors, according to a press release from the Jehovah's Witnesses of the United States of America.
In November, Jehovah’s Witnesses created a global campaign to send letters to political leaders around the world including state and municipal government officials here in Arizona.
When the pandemic ends whenever that may be, Jehovah’s Witnesses plan to resume their door-to-door ministry but have decided to keep doing phone calls, letters and virtual communications.