PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug investigation that started in Avondale led to a big bust in Phoenix on Thursday. Detectives with Avondale Police Department's Street Crimes Unit began to gather evidence in December. They said that led them to three people living in Phoenix: Aaron Camacho, Samantha Perry and Jose Arvallo-Moroyoqui. The group is accused of dealing pills to people in Avondale and other West Valley cities.
On Thursday, police searched multiple homes in Phoenix. They found about 35,000 fentanyl pills, more than $300,000 in cash, several cars and guns. Camacho, Perry and Arvallo-Moroyoqui were all arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail. Police didn't detail what charges they face.