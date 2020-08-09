PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 35-year-old man has died at the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 40th and Van Buren streets.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man wounded from a shooting. Reportedly, he was in an argument with someone he knew when the shooting happened.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
