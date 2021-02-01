BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police have arrested three young men accused of stealing from the cars of more than a dozen of their neighbors.
Police say 19-year-old Jason Hughes, 18-year-old Paul Michael Stanley and 19-year-old Noah Covarrubias face a number of felony charges, including burglary and assisting a criminal syndicate.
Early Sunday morning, Buckeye police were called to the Blue Horizons neighborhood near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail, after a victim reported that items had been stolen from his car. Another victim in the area also reported that someone had stolen things from their car that same morning.
Police say evidence led officers to a home several blocks away. Once there, officers contacted and interviewed Hughes, Stanley and Covarrubias. All three suspects admitted involvement in 12 to 15 burglaries early Sunday morning, police say. Police also say at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the suspected crimes.
Police were able to recover all of the property stolen during four crimes, but say there are likely more victims who have not yet reported it to police.
The three suspects were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
Buckeye police say they want to remind everyone to always remember to lock your car doors and remove your property. Police say the three accused thieves admitted to targeting cars whose doors were unlocked.