SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Monday after being pulled from the backyard pool of a Scottsdale home.
CPR was being given to the girl when firefighters arrived at the house near Cactus and Scottsdale roads.
Paramedics provided care to the girl and then took her to a nearby hospital. The girl was said to be awake and crying.
Scottsdale fire officials remind us that children can drown in as little as two inches of water and that multiple layers of protection are the key to a water safety plan.
They say the ABCs of water safety are:
- A – Adult Supervision. Know where your children are at all times and never leave them unattended around water.
- B – Barriers. Install barriers to stop or at least slow children down from reaching any form of water.
- C – Classes. Get trained in CPR and first aid.
More tips? If a child goes missing, always check the pool or spa first.
Also, make sure to teach your children to be "water safe." Tell them to yell for an adult and throw a flotation device if they find someone in trouble in the water. They should NEVER jump into a pool to save someone else.
It's also crucial to teach children how to call 911.