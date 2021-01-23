PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a Phoenix home.
The Phoenix Fire Department was called to a neighborhood northeast of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at about noon.
According to Captain Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Police Department, the little girl was found unconscious in the pool. It’s not clear how long she had been in the water or who found her. Overton said she was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.
