AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 3-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the bottom of a backyard pool by family members in Avondale Saturday afternoon.
According to Ben Avitia with the Avondale Fire Department, the girl was discovered by family members at the bottom of the pool in the backyard of a home near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:30 p.m.
Family members gave the child CPR until emergency responders arrived and rushed the girl to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The girl was awake and breathing during transport, Avitia said, but her condition was listed as critical.
It was not immediately known if the pool had a fence around its perimeter or how long the girl was underwater.
