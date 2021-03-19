SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young girl is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog in a neighborhood in Surprise Friday night.
According to Surprise police, officers responded to a neighborhood near 183rd Avenue and Bell Road around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a dog attacking people.
Police say the dog attacked another neighborhood dog, and then attacked the 3-year-old girl. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Several other adults in the neighborhood were hurt during the attack, but didn't need to go to the hospital. Police say the dog was contained and there is no longer a threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing.