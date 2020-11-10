GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert boy literally jumped for joy when he got the surprise of his young life this week to celebrate his third birthday.
A Gilbert Fire and Rescue crew drove by Ryder's home near Power and Queen Creek roads as the child stood outside on the sidewalk.
When the firetruck rounded the corner, Ryder went crazy! He jumped up and down and danced around, yelling with joy at the sight.
"Look, they came for you!" you can hear a relative saying in the background. Ryder, who was even wearing a sweatshirt with a fire truck on it, waved enthusiastically as the truck drove by.
"You may have thought we were making your day, but you truly made ours!" tweeted Gilbert Fire and Rescue.
"Some of the things we miss the most during the pandemic are having kids over for station tours and visiting schools, so any way we get to interact with kids is a nice bonus these days," Gilbert Fire and Rescue told Arizona's Family.
Thanks to all the firefighters in our community who brighten our days in so many ways, big and small.
Need some pure joy in your life? You need to watch this, with the sound on!Happy birthday, Ryder! You may have thought we were making your day but you truly made ours! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hqcYFJSou6— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) November 10, 2020