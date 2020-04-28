MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say three women have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a Mesa woman who went missing last month and was later found dead. Melissa Valenzuela, 34, was last seen on March 17 at her home near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road. The mother of three was reported missing March 20. Police say she was found dead on March 23.

Now, Mercedes Gomez, Christina Gomez, and Melissa Servin have all been arrested, and Mesa police confirm their arrests are connected to the case.

Police say the last day Valenzuela was seen, witnesses had reported seeing several women "pushing or dragging the female victim, who was screaming for help and for someone to call 911," according to the police report. One witness also reportedly said "someone from the group covered the victim's mouth and they forced the victim into the residence." Valenzuela was not seen again.

The police report says the next morning, witnesses reported several women "cleaning up" outside the residence. According to witness reports, there had been a "fight" inside the home, and that led to Valenzuela's death. Her exact cause of death has not been released, but the police report lists a "blunt instrument" used as a weapon. The police report also says that blood was found inside the home.

Christina Gomez, Melissa Gomez, and Melissa Servin all faces a a felony charge of "kidnapping- apprehension of injury." Each is being held on a $50,000 bond.