3 teens shot at party at vacant Phoenix warehouse

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Three teenagers were wounded, one of them critically, at a party at a Phoenix warehouse early on Halloween morning.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to two different hospitals shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday regarding three people who had been shot. Investigators discovered that all three victims – a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old boy – had been at a party at a vacant warehouse near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
According to police, the 17-year-old boy was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries when he was taken to the hospital. The other two victims suffered serious wounds, but both are expected to recover.
According to police, the victims gave them "limited information" about what happened at the warehouse but detectives learned that "numerous people" were there. Thompson said the warehouse was empty by the time officers got to it. "It appeared a chain-link fence had been cut to gain entrance to the warehouse," he said.
Few details were available, but police say an unidentified man fired several shots during a fight outside the warehouse. Thompson said the partygoers scattered and the three victims were driven to two hospitals.
If you know anything about what happened at that party, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.