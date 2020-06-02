SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say three teens were involved in a shooting and are now facing charges.
Two groups got into an argument across the street from one another near 78th Street and Glenrosa, south of Camelback Road, on Monday night. That's when investigators said a 14-year-old boy fired two rounds from his handgun at the victims. No one was hit, but one of the rounds struck a parked car nearby. Everyone then ran off. Police said they found the handgun and the shooter.
The teen is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal damage. A second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, is facing charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon. The third boy, a 15-year-old, is being charged with disorderly conduct. Since they are under 18, their names are not being released. An investigation is underway.