PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are now in custody after they wouldn't stop for law enforcement in central Phoenix.
According to police, it all started when detectives found possible suspects linked to a shooting investigation. They tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspects just kept going. Phoenix Police didn't say where this happened.
Detectives then deployed spike strips, and the car eventually stopped in the area of Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. The trio then ran off into a nearby industrial park. Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed police using K-9s to track them down. Police said all three of the suspects were later detained. An investigation is underway.