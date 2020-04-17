PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are now in custody after they wouldn't stop for law enforcement in central Phoenix.
According to police, it all started when detectives found suspects linked to a shooting investigation. They tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspects just kept going. Phoenix police didn't say where this happened.
Detectives then deployed spike strips, and the car eventually stopped in the area of Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. The trio then ran off into a nearby industrial park. Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed police using K-9s to track them down. Police said all three of the suspects were later detained.
On Saturday, police identified two of the three suspects, who were wanted in connection to a shooting on April 2 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. The shooting left a woman with life-threatening injuries. Police identified the two as 19-year-old Damond Neal and 21-year-old Eugene Allen.
The third suspect wanted in connection to the shooting, 25-year-old Willie Jenkins, was arrested on April 10 in the City of Tempe. Friday night, detectives with the assistance of U.S Marshalls, found Allen and Neal, leading to the attempted traffic stop.
Allen and Neal are facing attempted murder charges, while the third suspect detained last night is facing charges for unlawful flight from law enforcement and possession of drugs. The third person was not identified.