CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking people to avoid Chandler Fashion Square Mall right now due to an active investigation.
Chandler police confirmed a large group of teens got into a fight and that three of them were stabbed, but none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
Police say the fight happened between two large groups inside the mall on the lower northwest level. Investigators are trying to track down everyone involved, and are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.
Aerials from Arizona's Family helicopter showed the mall, located near the Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard, showed multiple police vehicles around the shopping center Friday evening.
