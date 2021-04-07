PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A swarm of bees stung three people at a Phoenix hotel Wednesday afternoon and one man is critically hurt.
It happened at the Quality Inn near 47th Street and Thomas Road. When crews from the Phoenix Fire Department got there, they found three victims in who had been stung multiple times.
One victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two other people who were stung only suffered minor injuries.
Phoenix fire officials say it's not clear what disturbed the bees or caused them to become aggressive. A beekeeper has been called out to the hotel to assess the situation.