PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are investigating after three people were shot at a gas station early Friday morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said police responded to a gas station parking lot near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The caller told police that there was a group of vehicles and a crowd of people in a parking lot before hearing gunshots, Cox said.
When police arrived on scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
There is no information yet from police about the conditions of the victims or the motive behind the shooting. Police are working to identify a suspect.
