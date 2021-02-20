PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Working smoke detectors gave three people the precious seconds they needed to escape their burning Phoenix home Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 6 a.m., just north of the 36th Street and Thunderbird Road.
Firefighter David Ramirez said the fire had fully engulfed the garage and was pumping out thick smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene. He said the home had working smoke detectors that sounded and alerted the residents to the fire.
“They were able to safely evacuate their home with assistance from a neighbor,” Ramirez said.
Crews contained most of the damage to the garage area, but three people, all of them adults, will be displaced. The Phoenix Fire Department’s Critical Response Tempe is helping them with their immediate needs.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.