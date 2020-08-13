deadly crash

Firefighters said three people were dead when they arrived. 

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 17 just south of Dunlap Avenue. Firefighters said three people were dead when they arrived. The two people rushed to the hospital are in serious condition.

I-17 was closed in both directions for a time.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. I-17 was closed in both directions for a time but the northbound lanes reopened around 6:30 p.m. The southbound lanes are still shut down. No word on when it'll reopen.

 

