TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Tempe apartment building early Wednesday morning.
Two of the people taken to the hospital were Tempe police officers.
Tempe Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units on the third floor of the apartment building near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard. Fire officials said the apartment did not have fire sprinklers but crews were able to get the fire out quickly and kept it from spreading to neighboring units.
Eight people will be displaced and the American Red Cross is helping them with emergency needs.
The three people taken to the hospital all had non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.