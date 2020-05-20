GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Wednesday night.

The gun shots rang out just after 7:30 p.m. in the district at 95th and Glendale avenues. By the time officers arrived, the shooting had stopped, said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department. Officers found the suspected shooter and that person was taken into custody. One victim is in critical condition while the other two have injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Ngalula didn't have any demographics on the victims or the suspect.

Witnesses said the suspect had an AR-15 but Ngalula couldn't confirm that.

Right now, Glendale police and other agencies are doing secondary searches of the businesses in the area. Police have also initiated reverse 911 calls for homes in the surrounding area, to tell them about the situation.

A mother, who did not want to be identified, said she has a daughter that is hiding at the Yard House. She's been able to call and text her daughter, and daughter talked to her dad, who lives in Hawaii.

"She's like, 'I love you guys.' She's scared. She's 22," the mother said. "You don't think it's going to happen in your home, in your backyard. You think you're safe."

The mother said her daughter was under the table but is now sitting at a booth. She said SWAT is going around and clearing all the buildings.

"It's painstaking, to think your child is in there and you're just waiting," the mother said. "There's nothing else you can do. I just want to hold her."

Ngalula said she knows there are several social media videos about the shooting and asked anyone who has them to turn them into Silent Witness or the Glendale Police Department.

A man named Julian told Arizona's Family he was eating at the Johnny Rockets with his family when he saw the shooter start firing in all directions. He and his family weren't hurt and hid in the restaurant.

Police haven't released how badly the injuries are. The entertainment district is now on lockdown.

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out just after 8 p.m. that he is monitoring the situation.

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out just after 8 p.m. that he is monitoring the situation.

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton tweeted he is praying for the two victim and said the situation "could have been much worse."