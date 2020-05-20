GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Wednesday night.

The gun shots rang out just after 7:30 p.m. in the district at 95th and Glendale avenues. By the time officers arrived, the shooting had stopped, said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department. Officers found the suspected shooter and he was taken into custody. Glendale police identified the suspect on Thursday morning as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, Jr..

Hernandez is facing the following charges, according to MCSO:

Three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Three counts of aggravated assault-serious physical injury

One count of criminal damage-deface

One count of recklessly damaging property of utility

Five counts of discharge firearm in city limit

One count of disorderly conduct with a weapon

One victim is in critical condition while the other two have injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Ngalula didn't have any demographics on the victims.

Witnesses said the suspect had an AR-15 but Ngalula couldn't confirm that.

Glendale police and other agencies did secondary searches of the businesses in the area and did not find any other victims. On Wednesday night police initiated a reverse 911 call for homes in the surrounding area, to tell them about the situation. Ngalula said police believe there is no further threat to the area.

A mother, who did not want to be identified, said her daughter was hiding at the Yard House. She's been able to call and text her daughter, and the daughter talked to her dad, who lives in Hawaii.

"She's like, 'I love you guys.' She's scared. She's 22," the mother said. "You don't think it's going to happen in your home, in your backyard. You think you're safe."

The mother said her daughter was under the table but was then sitting at a booth. She said SWAT is going around and clearing all the buildings.

"It's painstaking, to think your child is in there and you're just waiting," the mother said. "There's nothing else you can do. I just want to hold her."

Ngalula said she knows there are several social media videos about the shooting and asked anyone who has them to turn them into Silent Witness or the Glendale Police Department.

A man named Julian told Arizona's Family he was eating at the Johnny Rockets with his family when he saw the shooter start firing in all directions. He and his family weren't hurt and hid in the restaurant.

The entertainment district remains on lockdown as police are still in the area. Arizona's Family got video of a white car being towed from the scene that may have been the suspect's car. Police have not confirmed that yet.

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out just after 8 p.m. that he is monitoring the situation.

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out just after 8 p.m. that he is monitoring the situation.

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton tweeted he is praying for the two victim and said the situation "could have been much worse."

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton tweeted he is praying for the two victim and said the situation "could have been much worse."

State Sen. Martin Quezada who represents Maryvale and Glendale in the Arizona legislature tweeted saying he witnessed the shooter.