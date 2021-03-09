MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police says three people have been found dead inside a home in Mesa.
According to Mesa Police Detective Brandi George, officers responded to the home near Meridian and Elliot roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday night for reports of shots fired after a victim left the house and ran to neighbors for help.
When officers entered the house, George says they found three people inside dead.
Police say the victim who ran for help did sustain injuries and was transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive.
Homicide detectives are currently at the scene and are speaking to witnesses trying to figure out who lives in the house, their ages, relationship and what occurred.
George says they believe there is no one outstanding and everyone is accounted for at the scene or at the hospital.
No further details were released.
