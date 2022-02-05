EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The El Mirage Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead at a home in El Mirage Friday afternoon. Police said Saturday morning that they received a 911 text that Surprise Police Dispatch transferred over that led them to conduct a welfare check at a home near Cactus and Dysart roads around 2 p.m.
Police said that officers made their way inside after investigators spoke with neighbors, and they got no response at the door. While inside, they found three people dead. Details about their sex or ages haven't been released. Authorities haven't said if foul play is considered a possible factor, nor if they're looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.