MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were cut and the suspect is now in custody after a standoff with Mesa police at a group home.

First responders were called out to the The Olive Press on Mesa Drive, south of Broadway Road, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said a man with a large knife cut the three people. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. A fourth person was taken to the hospital for personal medical reasons, officers said.

Aerial video showed more than a dozen police cars on the scene with SWAT in position. Mesa Drive was closed in both directions. After two hours of negotiations, police said the 56-year-old man left one of the rooms inside the building and a police K-9 took him down. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the three people getting cut.