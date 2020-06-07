PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Firefighters are on scene of a first alarm vehicle crash near 7th Street and Camelback Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.
Three adults are in critical condition and have been transported to local trauma centers. One adult was stable on scene. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
@PHXFire is working a major medical vehicle collision at 7th st / Camelback. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b0Fyrrwp9o— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 7, 2020
Phoenix Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
The intersection will be restricted as they investigate for a few more hours.
Police expect to have more information later Sunday afternoon.
