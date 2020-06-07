7th Street Camelback

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Firefighters are on scene of a first alarm vehicle crash near 7th Street and Camelback Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Three adults are in critical condition and have been transported to local trauma centers. One adult was stable on scene. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Phoenix Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

The intersection will be restricted as they investigate for a few more hours.

Police expect to have more information later Sunday afternoon.

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

 

