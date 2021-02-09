MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were slashed and the suspect arrested after a standoff with Mesa police at a group home Tuesday night.

First responders were called out to The Olive Press on Mesa Drive, south of Broadway Road, at around 7:30 p.m. Police said a man with a large knife cut the three men. They were taken to the hospital, all with slashes to their faces. A fourth person was taken to the hospital for personal medical reasons, officers said.

Police say a witness who called police stayed and described the suspect to the house manager, who identified the man to police as 56-year-old Theodor (Ted) Bush. The witness told authorities they last saw Bush moving toward the back of the building swinging a knife.

Aerial video showed more than a dozen police cars on the scene with SWAT in position. Mesa Drive was closed in both directions. After two hours of negotiations, police said Bush left one of the rooms inside the building and a police K-9 took him down. Bush was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for dog bite injuries and for getting shot with bean bag rounds.

When interviewed at the hospital, all three victims identified Bush as the person who cut them. The victims told detectives Bush became angry in the kitchen and began throwing things around. Bush then allegedly picked up a butcher style knife and slashed the first two men in the face. Both men said they had no connection to Bush and were not sure why he would attack them.

The third victim told police Bush pushed him down, punched him, and then stabbed his face. Bush then reportedly encountered the fourth victim and made stabbing attempts while demanding their property. The fourth victim had no physical injuries, but had a cut in their jacket.

Bush remains at the hospital and, once released, will be booked into jail for four counts of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

Sara Gomez, the executive director of The Olive Press, said Bush has been a resident of the program for two years.

According to the website, The Olive Press is a "safe house program to individuals who may be experiencing abuse through sexual and domestic violence, homelessness, and self-abuse." This facility houses up to 20 people at any given time.