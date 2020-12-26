PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash has sent five people to the hospital, including three kids, in a crash in Phoenix Saturday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of 43rd and Peoria avenues around 8 p.m. An 8-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman were all taken to area hospitals in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy was also rushed to a hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.
Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash. There was no word if whether or not speed or impairment were under investigation.
An investigation is ongoing.