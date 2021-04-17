PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three inmates are back in custody after escaping from Estrella Jail in west Phoenix Saturday night.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to detain one of the inmates shortly after the escape. Phoenix police helped track down and arrest the other two. A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department said a patrol vehicle in the area happen to see the two inmates walking down a street near the jail and detained them. One of the inmates appeared to have an ankle injury, police said.
Estrella Jail is in west Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
MCSO could not say how the inmates escaped, but say the investigation is ongoing.