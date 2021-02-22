MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were taken into custody hours after police said a man robbed a victim near the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus in Mesa.
ASU families got the alert from police late Monday night and ASU police also tweeted about it. The armed robbery happened near Williams Field and Power roads, in the West Desert Village area.
Police say a man armed with a black handgun held up a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim's jewelry. The suspect then ran off.
On Tuesday evening, ASU tweeted that three people were caught in connection to the crime. Two of them were being booked into jail, ASU said, but it's unclear on what charges. Investigators didn't say what the three people's roles were in the crime.
An armed subject has been reported in the West Desert Village near ASU Poly Campus. Suspect is reportedly African American, 5’11”, wearing black clothing with a black bandana over his face, armed with a handgun.If subject is seen, dial 9-1-1 or contact ASUPD at (480) 965-3456. pic.twitter.com/Gft7E7fOgw— Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 23, 2021