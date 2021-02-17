3 in custody after DPS vehicle hit by gunfire near the Stack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Three people could be facing charges in connection with an early morning shooting Wednesday near the Stack in Phoenix. It happened shortly after midnight. DPS troopers were in the area for a report of a pedestrian in the roadway where southbound Interstate 17 transitions to westbound Interstate 10.
According to DPS, the person was “combative,” but troopers eventually took them into custody. While that was happening, somebody in the nearby industrial area fired “multiple” gunshots toward the troopers. Nobody was injured, but a trooper’s vehicle was hit.
The Phoenix Police Department launched its helicopter and sent patrol units to look for the person who opened fire. DPS said three people were taken into custody in an area north of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. The investigation is ongoing.
The ramps from northbound I-17 to westbound I-10 and from southbound I-17 to I-10 were closed for several hours, finally reopening at about 7 a.m.