MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Three family members had to be taken to the hospital Saturday night after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at their Mesa home.
The incident was initially called out as a possible drowning, but was later determined to be a hazmat situation. Mesa fire officials say two family members were drinking in a closed garage with a running car at a home near Lindsay Road and University Drive. Both of them were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Crews began "rapid, advanced life support," and quickly transported a 28-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.
Hazmat crews responded to monitor the garage and house, both of which were determined to have very high levels of carbon monoxide. Crews quickly worked to evacuate and treat other family members. Two other people were transported to the hospital.