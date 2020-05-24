PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Smoke from a double-house fire in Phoenix filled the air on Sunday early evening. It happened in the area of 48th and Van Buren streets around 5 p.m.
After the first fire crew arrived, the Phoenix Fire Department said the blaze was deemed as a first-alarm fire because the two homes engulfed in flames required more resources. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the the fire was sending smoke onto the highway nearby. They are advising driver to avoid stopping on the shoulder to look at the blaze.
SR 143 NB near L-202: A structure fire is sending smoke over the highway. Please do NOT stop on the shoulder to look - shoulder parking is for emergencies only.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/999uC1sBS8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2020
**UPDATE - The smoke is thinning, but there's still some there.Again, please do not stop on the shoulder to look or take pictures. Shoulder parking is for emergencies only.#aztraffic https://t.co/vjBDtEj8HF— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2020
Later on Sunday, Capt. Todd Keller of Phoenix Fire said there were a total of seven dogs in one of the houses. While four of the dogs were rescued, three of them were found dead.
There was also a man who suffered minor injuries from the fire. He was assisted by fire crews and didn't want to go to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.
The fire is now under control. Crews will remain on scene to monitor the homes in case the fires restart. The Red Cross will be helping the two families displaced by the fire.
It is still unclear how the fire started. The incident is under investigation.