TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a mobile home in Tempe killed three dogs and injured their owner early Tuesday morning.
According to the Tempe Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. at a mobile home near Kyrene and Baseline roads. Firefighters said one man was home at the time. He was taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries and a laceration to his arm. Tempe FD said his three dogs died in the fire.
Investigators believe the fire started from a "smoking incident," but they are still working to determine the exact cause.
No other details have been released.