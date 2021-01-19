Mobile home fire leaves 3 dogs dead, 1 man injured in Tempe
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a mobile home in Tempe killed three dogs and injured their owner early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. at a mobile home near Kyrene and Baseline roads. Firefighters said one man was home at the time. He was taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries and a laceration to his arm. Tempe FD said his three dogs died in the fire. 

Investigators believe the fire started from a "smoking incident," but they are still working to determine the exact cause.

No other details have been released. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you