MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the discovery of three bodies in a Mesa home appears to be a case of murder-suicide.
According to Mesa Police Detective Brandi George, officers responded to the home near Meridian and Elliot roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired after a 12-year-old girl left the house and ran to her neighbors for help.
When officers entered the house, George says they found three people inside dead. Police later identified them as 51-year-old Ruben Sanchez, 49-year-old Ana Guerra, and 18-year-old Amy Sanchez. Sanchez and Guerra, who police say were married, were found lying on the first floor of the home with large amounts of blood. Amy was found on the second floor, George said.
Police say all three had gunshot wounds. They also say investigators found a handgun and ammunition in the house.
George explained that the 12-year-old girl who ran to her neighbor's place had a gunshot wound to the wrist.
"I grabbed her. We pulled her into our front porch, sat her down because she was bleeding really good," said the neighbor who called 911. "And then we heard a gunshot, so we grabbed her, pulled her inside the house ... continued to stay on [with] 911."
At this point, it's not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, and detectives have not said who shot whom. "[This] tragic incident appears to be a case of murder/suicide," George said late Tuesday morning.
