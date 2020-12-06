BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious crash in Buckeye sent three children to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday near 187th Avenue just north of I-10.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a car and a truck were involved in the crash.
MCSO says the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but refused treatment. The three occupants of his truck were children, and they all suffered minor injuries, They were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons. No other injuries were reported.
There's no word yet about what led to the crash.