CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Chandler children have been found safe after police say their father took them late Tuesday night and threatened to kill them.
An Amber Alert had been issued for the three children Wednesday morning.
According detective Seth Tyler, the children were reported missing after their father, 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson, took the three kids at about 11:30 p.m. The children are 8-year-old Nya Robinson, 6-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson.
Police say Robinson threatened to kill the children and himself, and he is considered an "immediate and credible threat" to the kids.
The four were found safe later Wednesday morning.
Last night around 11:30pm Chandler officers learned 36yoa Stephan Robinson left with his 3 children, 8 yoa Nya, 6yoa Stachia, & 2yoa Stephan. We believe Stephan is an immediate credible threat to his children. They are believed to be in his '13 Gray Nissan SUV bearing AZ #CHT5393 pic.twitter.com/BEuJn6nFN5— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 22, 2020