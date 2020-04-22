Missing Chandler kids

Police are searching for Nya Robinson, 8, Stachia Robinson, 6 (left) and Stephen Robinson, 2 (top) who were taken by their father, Stephen Charles Robinson, 36 (bottom) Tuesday night.

 (Source: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Chandler children have been found safe after police say their father took them late Tuesday night and threatened to kill them.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the three children Wednesday morning.

According detective Seth Tyler, the children were reported missing after their father, 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson, took the three kids at about 11:30 p.m. The children are  8-year-old Nya Robinson, 6-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson.

Police say Robinson threatened to kill the children and himself, and he is considered an "immediate and credible threat" to the kids.

The four were found safe later Wednesday morning.

